The Commission said the decision was taken in light of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations by Muslims on the day.

In a statement, the EC said the voter registration exercise will resume on Saturday, August 1.

EC boss Jean Mensa

“The public is hereby informed that the Commission will not undertake the Voters Registration Exercise on Friday the 31st of July, 2020,” a section of the statement said.

“The Voters Registration Exercise will resume on Saturday the 1st of August to Thursday the 6th of August, 2020. The Commission apologizes for any inconvenience caused by its earlier release.”

This follows criticisms from some quarters, who maintained that the registration exercise be suspended since Friday is a holiday.

The MP for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak said it would be disrespectful to Muslims if the EC continues with the registration on the day of the Eid festivities.

“On a day, Muslims are expected all over the world to be observing the feast of sacrifice that is the Eid-ul-Adha, the Electoral Commission has decided to go ahead with the registration of voters on such important day. One of the two most important festivals for Muslims up and down the country and globally,” the legislator argued.

“It is a show of disrespect, of disdain, and of insensitivity to Muslims not just in Ghana but Muslims globally and I think we should not be entertaining these acts of disrespect to religious freedoms. It’s a violation of people’s religious freedoms.”

The voter registration exercise will come to an end on August 6, 2020, the EC emphasised.