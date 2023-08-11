EC to announce new date for District Assembly Elections after cancelling Oct 3 date

Dr Serebour, however, insisted that the election would be held by December this year when the four-year term of the current assembly members would have elapsed.

The commission, he added, would soon meet to affirm a proposed new date which was still under wraps.

In addition, the EC would spell out a new timetable for the election by next week, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While awaiting the new date, the Director of Electoral Services said registration and exhibition of the voter register would go ahead in readiness for the main event.

At least 1.5 million eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 years between 2021 and 2023 are expected to be captured onto the register.

Pulse Ghana

The EC has been challenged with its proposed new Constitutional Instrument (CI) to do away with the guarantor system but it has been asked by Parliament to maintain it.

The guarantor system, according to the EC, did not produce a credible voter register because it allowed for non-Ghanaians to be rolled onto it.

ADVERTISEMENT