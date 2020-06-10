This was communication in a letter signed by the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Dr Bossman Asare, and addressed to the various political parties.

The EC said the registration exercise will take place at all registration centres and district offices across the country ahead of the 2020 polls.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

“This letter comes to inform you that the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise has been scheduled to commence on Tuesday, the 30th of June, 2020,” a section of the letter stated.

“The registration will be held at all registration centres and district offices of the Electoral Commission throughout the country.”

This comes after Parliament voted to allow the EC to use the Ghana Card and Passports as the only forms of identification for persons registering to vote.

Out of 198 votes, 102 voted in favour of the amendment of the Constitutional Instrument empowering the Commission to accept only the Ghana Card and Passports during the voter registration exercise.

Read the EC’s full statement below: