Amid growing concerns over perceived delays in election preparations for the December 7th elections, Dr. Tanko-Computer's remarks shed light on the urgency of the situation.
EC unprepared for December polls - NDC
Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced apprehension regarding the Electoral Commission's preparedness for the upcoming 2024 polls.
Recommended articles
Speaking on Citi FM on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr. Tanko-Computer underscored the absence of a released calendar outlining the election timeline, despite only 8 months remaining until the polls and emphasized the critical role of the calendar in providing detailed information on the election schedule, including procurement plans for electoral materials.
Expressing dismay over the lack of transparency and readiness displayed by the Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanko-Computer stated, "I must say this current EC appears not ready for the December 7 elections."
He highlighted the importance of the timely release of the calendar, which ideally should have been available as early as January to allow ample preparation time for all concerned parties.
Dr. Tanko-Computer emphasized the necessity for clarity from the Electoral Commission regarding key aspects such as the registration process and nomination timelines. He stressed the importance of transparent communication to facilitate proper organization and planning by stakeholders involved in the electoral process.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh