EC unprepared for December polls - NDC

Speaking on Citi FM on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr. Tanko-Computer underscored the absence of a released calendar outlining the election timeline, despite only 8 months remaining until the polls and emphasized the critical role of the calendar in providing detailed information on the election schedule, including procurement plans for electoral materials.

Expressing dismay over the lack of transparency and readiness displayed by the Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanko-Computer stated, "I must say this current EC appears not ready for the December 7 elections."

He highlighted the importance of the timely release of the calendar, which ideally should have been available as early as January to allow ample preparation time for all concerned parties.

