ECG and GRIDCo announce 3 weeks load management due to gas supply challenge

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, June 13, 2024, ECG and GRIDCo explained that the load management is necessary due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.

It said the maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work.

They further highlighted that the recent interruptions in power supply experienced in parts of the country are attributed to a decrease in gas supply from Nigeria since June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

While apologising for the inconvenience caused, they assured the public that they are collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimise available resources to ensure minimal impact of the reduction in gas supply on consumers.

Ghana's power generation capacity often fails to meet the demand due to inadequate infrastructure, outdated equipment, and delayed maintenance.

The energy sector has struggled with financial difficulties, including debt accumulation by the ECG and other power producers. This affects the ability to purchase fuel and maintain infrastructure.

Ghana relies on a mix of hydroelectric power, thermal power plants (which run on gas and oil), and renewable energy.

Interruptions in fuel supply, especially natural gas, have caused significant disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), suffer from power outages, leading to increased operational costs due to reliance on generators. This affects productivity and profitability.

Households experience inconvenience and disruption of daily activities.