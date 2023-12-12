Electricity Company of Ghana boosts police operations with donation of 200 motorbikes

Mr. Keli Gadzekpo, the Board Chairman of ECG, led the company's management in presenting the motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service. Notably, Mr. Gadzekpo also announced a forthcoming donation of an additional 800 motorbikes, to be delivered in batches, demonstrating the company's commitment to supporting law enforcement initiatives.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Management of ECG for their substantial contribution. The donation aligns with the Police Service's ongoing efforts to enhance mobility, allowing for more efficient and responsive operations across the country.

The 200 motorbikes handed over will undoubtedly strengthen the Ghana Police Service's capacity to address various security challenges promptly. This collaboration between ECG and the Police exemplifies the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting community safety and well-being.

As the Police Management Board and ECG staff came together for this symbolic donation, it marks a collaborative stride toward fostering a safer and more secure environment for all citizens. The forthcoming delivery of 800 additional motorbikes will further fortify the Police Service's mobility infrastructure, ensuring they are well-equipped to address the evolving landscape of security concerns.

This donation from the Electricity Company of Ghana stands as a testament to corporate entities actively participating in national security initiatives, recognizing the integral role that private sector support plays in bolstering law enforcement efforts.