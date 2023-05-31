ECG chase customer who illegally connected meter to 33 structures at Gbetsile

The customer fled upon seeing the ECG personnel.

The District Manager for ECG Afienya District, Ing. Daniel Mensah-Asare briefing the media said as part of the exercise, the team check on the state of the meters to ensure that they are in good condition and working as they are expected to.

"It was during one of such meter checks that the group discovered that the meter, which had been fixed to one of the structures, had wires connecting to surrounding structures," he said.

He stated that further checks revealed that there had been an illegal connection in the form of a meter bypass and so the customer was not paying the right amount for the power consumed.

The meter is located outside his premise and was therefore accessible to the team.