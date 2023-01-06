ECG loses 18 electricity poles to bushfires in 2023

According to the power distribution company, the situation is pertinent to five areas and gave the breakdown as; seven poles at Donkorkrom, five poles in Suhum, three poles in Begoro, two in Mpraeso, and one in the Asesewa as having been gutted by bushfires.

Abraham Lincoln, the Head of Marketing for the ECG in the Eastern Region, called on all residents in the region to assist them in curtailing and reducing bushfires this year to enhance quality service delivery.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that apart from the interruption of power supply and damages being caused to electricity poles by bushfires, the company is spending huge sums of money to get the affected poles replaced.

Speaking to Citi News, Lincoln said we are in the harmattan season and one aspect of the season is the outbreak of bushfires.