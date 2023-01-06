About 18 electricity poles in the region have been burnt and the increasing bushfires are threatening uninterrupted power supply and causing damage as many electricity poles have been affected.
ECG loses 18 electricity poles to bushfires in 2023
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has become a victim of bushfires in the Eastern Region.
According to the power distribution company, the situation is pertinent to five areas and gave the breakdown as; seven poles at Donkorkrom, five poles in Suhum, three poles in Begoro, two in Mpraeso, and one in the Asesewa as having been gutted by bushfires.
Abraham Lincoln, the Head of Marketing for the ECG in the Eastern Region, called on all residents in the region to assist them in curtailing and reducing bushfires this year to enhance quality service delivery.
He stated that apart from the interruption of power supply and damages being caused to electricity poles by bushfires, the company is spending huge sums of money to get the affected poles replaced.
Speaking to Citi News, Lincoln said we are in the harmattan season and one aspect of the season is the outbreak of bushfires.
He, therefore, urged opinion leaders and customers to help the ECG curtail some of these bushfires in the various communities adding that the trend of setting bushes on fire is so common with farmers in the preparation of their farmlands and advised them to construct fire belts before clearing and burning stumps and grasses on their farms.
