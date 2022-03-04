Economic Fighters League condemns human rights violation of #FixTheCountry convener

In a statement, the group said "We have witnessed the weaponisation of state mechanisms against him with the police keeping him under unlawful custody and the actions of what can only be described as a kangaroo court which itself stated it did not have jurisdiction and so couldn’t grant bail, then proceeded to unlawfully deny him bail."

It said: "The systematic weaponisation of state mechanisms and bodies against youth activists in Ghana is not only unlawful but a clear manifestation of a false democracy, underscoring the need for new and democratic Constitution in which separation of powers from the Executive - such as the independence of the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary - will ensure that the people's rights are upheld."

Barker-Vormawor has been remanded into police custody on Monday, February 28, 2022, for another two weeks.

Pulse Ghana

He is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The remand comes after the court ordered the removal of Baker-Vomarwor from its premises.

The defendant is said to have engaged in heated exchanges with the Magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe.