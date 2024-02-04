ECOWAS expresses concern over Senegal's postponement of Presidential elections

The Constitutional Council's exclusion of certain opposition candidates' names from the candidate list in January led to the President's decision.

The move by the Constitutional Council raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process, prompting the President, who aspires for free and fair elections, to cancel the initially scheduled date.

“I will initiate an open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent, and inclusive election in a peaceful and reconciled Senegal,” President Sall said.

In a statement released by the Economic Community of West African States Commission on February 3, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, the organization expressed dismay over the factors leading to the election postponement.

The ECOWAS Commission called on Senegal's authorities to swiftly determine a new election date, encouraging the entire political class to emphasize dialogue and cooperation to ensure transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

The ECOWAS Commission commended President Macky Sall for maintaining his previous choice of not seeking re-election.

