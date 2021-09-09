ECOWAS suspends Guinea over coup against Alpha Conde

In the meeting chaired by ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, it has been agreed that a mediator will be sent to Mali to resolve the conflict.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said the bloc has yet to name the mediator who will be heading to Mali and details of their mission.

Hours after the coup, ECOWAS chair issued a stern statement which read in part: "ECOWAS demands respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS also demands a return to constitutional order or pain of sanctions.”

"ECOWAS reaffirms its objection to any unconstitutional political change. We ask the Guinean defense and security forces to remain in a constitutional posture, and express our solidarity with the Guinean people and their Government."

Guinea's President Alpha Condé arrested by soldiers who staged a coup d'état(video) Pulse Ghana

Conde came to power in 2010 and won re-election in 2015. But in October 2020, when he was supposed to step down, he won a controversial third term after pushing through a new constitution in March 2020 allowing him to overturn the country’s two-term limit.

Pictures and a video of President Alpha Conde surrounded by masked, gun-weilding soldier started circulating on social media before local and international media confirmed a coup had taken place.