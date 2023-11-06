EdTech revolutionizes education in Ghana: Empowering teachers and learners

Heather Beem, founder of the Practical Education Network (PEN), emphasized the profound impact of technology on the teaching profession. She highlighted how PEN has adapted its teacher training programs to include both online and in-person components since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This shift has enabled practical science topics to be taught online, connecting teachers in Ghana, Liberia, Rwanda, and beyond through their smartphones.

Daniel Coffie, Lead Consultant at EPSILON EDCONSULT LTD and Principal Consultant of Newland New Diversity School, underscored the shift in the teaching curriculum. He explained that education has transitioned from the mere reproduction of knowledge to a focus on performative activities, requiring students to actively participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This change has also ushered in a collaborative and team-based approach, facilitated by technology. Dashboards have been introduced to monitor teachers' work, enhancing accountability and collaboration. Coffie summarized, "Technology has found its place in the classroom."

Barbara Adiyiah, the founder of Country School, emphasized the transformative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global education. She noted that teaching today is more challenging than it was two decades ago. It now involves not only nurturing cognitive skills but also fostering a lifelong love for learning in students.

Pulse Ghana

The discussion also delved into the critical question of whether Ghanaian teachers possess the skills necessary for modern education. EdTech initiatives are actively working to equip educators with fundamental technological skills, ensuring they can adapt to new technologies as they emerge. Adiyiah expressed optimism that teachers are making significant progress in incorporating technological methods into their teaching routines, thereby guiding students in the same direction.

Beem further stressed the importance of valuing and adequately compensating teachers. She believed that offering competitive salaries would attract more talented individuals to the field and that recognizing teachers at the grassroots level would motivate them to excel. PEN is committed to celebrating and supporting teachers in less developed and underserved areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In conclusion, the EdTech revolution is reshaping education in Ghana, equipping teachers with the skills and tools needed to navigate the dynamic educational landscape. The combined efforts of organizations like PEN, EPSILON EDCONSULT LTD, Newland New Diversity School, and Country School are fostering innovation, collaboration, and adaptability in the classroom, ultimately benefiting Ghana's students and their technological readiness for the future. Watch this video if you missed out on EdTech Monday October Edition Click here .