The Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra currently serves as a national recreational ground for kids.

However, the centre has been neglected in recent years, with its facilities left in sorry states.

Family of the late Efua Sutherland, whom the centre has been named after, have expressed their unhappiness about the poor state of the children’s park.

Dede Aba, a granddaughter of the celebrated playwright, said they could withdraw Efua Sutherland’s name from the centre.

She said the centre is currently being run poorly, adding that it has been left to become a threat to the lives of visitors.

She also lamented its faulty machines, saying children can get hurt at any point in time while playing.

She said she often gets heartbroken when she sees her grandmother’s legacy being left in such a sorry state.

Dede Aba warned that the family would withdraw Efua Sutherland’s name from the children’s park if steps are not taken to renovate the centre.