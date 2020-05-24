Muslims worldwide observed a 30 day fast which began on Saturday 25th April and ended on the dawn of Sunday, May 24th.

He said the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on this year's festival acknowledged the sacrifices made by Muslims in this period by forfeiting their usual congregating at the mosque with respect for the ban on public gathering.

Nana Addo with Chief Imam

"I am very hopeful that, next year, Muslims in the country will congregate as they have done over the years, and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr fully and without any restriction. We will go back, in joy, to Black Star Square," he said in a Twitter post.