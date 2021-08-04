The Minister came under the spotlight after he deployed the military during a civilian protest over the murder of an activist, Kaaka.

The protest turned chaotic when the protesters clashed with the security agencies, with two persons dying after being shot.

It later emerged that Mr. Osei-Mnesah did not convene the Regional Security Council before involving the military.

The MP Ejura Sekyedumase, Mohammed Bawah Braimah, has since called for the resignation of the Regional Minister for his role in the chaos.

However, reacting to this, Mr. Osei-Mnesah rubbished such calls, insisting every decision he took was within the law.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, he said an emergency situation requires immediate action.

“When there is a security situation and an emergency, can you say you are going to wait [and do nothing till you call for a meeting] when the people have started destroying things?” he stated.