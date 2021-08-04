RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ejura Disturbances: 'I acted within the law so why should I resign?' – Ashanti Regional Minister

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ashanti Regional Minister believes calls for him to resign over the happenings in Ejura are misplaced.

Simon Osei-Mensah believes he did nothing wrong during the disturbances in the town and only acted within the law.

The Minister came under the spotlight after he deployed the military during a civilian protest over the murder of an activist, Kaaka.

The protest turned chaotic when the protesters clashed with the security agencies, with two persons dying after being shot.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah Pulse Ghana

It later emerged that Mr. Osei-Mnesah did not convene the Regional Security Council before involving the military.

The MP Ejura Sekyedumase, Mohammed Bawah Braimah, has since called for the resignation of the Regional Minister for his role in the chaos.

However, reacting to this, Mr. Osei-Mnesah rubbished such calls, insisting every decision he took was within the law.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, he said an emergency situation requires immediate action.

Ken Agyapong cries over Upper East NPP chairman's Murder

When there is a security situation and an emergency, can you say you are going to wait [and do nothing till you call for a meeting] when the people have started destroying things?” he stated.

Further defending himself, he said: “In advanced democracies, people resign when they err against the law, not when they act within the law.”

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

