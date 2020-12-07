Election 2020: First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo casts her vote in Kyebi

Ghanaians across the country are voting today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and the Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mrs. Akufo-Addo went to the polling station together with her husband, President Akufo-Addo, to vote.

Her husband faces competition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

“I just cast my ballot at the Rock of Ages Polling Station in Kyebi, in the Eastern Region, together with my beautiful Rebecca and my daughters,” President Akufo-Addo posted on Facebook.

“As I indicated in my address to the nation on Sunday, using your God-given and constitutional rights costs nothing, but staying home can come at a very steep price.

“So, I am entreating all eligible voters to turn out in your numbers, cast your vote, and, thereby, exercise your sovereign right to the making of government in the country.”

Meanwhile, NDC flagbearer Mahama also cast his vote in Bole earlier in the morning.