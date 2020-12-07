Nana Addo’s running mate and vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia earlier voted in Walewale.
Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama who is the main opposition to Nana Addo cast his vote in Bole.
