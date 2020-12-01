One of such activities was through art to contribute to the peace promotion process through art.

A young Ghanaian lady known as Kutie-me Yepa Udeami, a beautician painted her face aiming to bridge the political gap between sympathizers of the various parties by preaching peace.

Her facial paintings in the colours of red, yellow and green were inculcated with the values of peacebuilding and respectful coexistence during the elections as she showcased her feelings with regards to peace.

Face painting

She said "Ghana belongs to you and me, no matter who becomes the president I believe Ghana still belongs to us so we don't need to fight. We don't need to be it at each other's throat because we belong to different political parties."

"All we need to do is love one another and the moment we love one another, there is unity and peace in the country. That is why I used my fingers for the painting to depict unity and the broom to show the togetherness of us," she added.

Yepa entreated the citizenry to commit to peace ahead of the crucial elections.