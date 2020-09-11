He said government is making efforts to ensure that there is peace and stability before, during and after the elections.

Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the Bono Region House of Chiefs on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said Ghana “has rightly earned a reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I am determined to uphold, and, indeed, enhance prior to, during and after the 7th December elections.”

“We have all to work together to create the environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decision on 7th December in freedom, peace and security. It is their right.”

The President emphasised the role of Chiefs in maintaining the peace and stability of the country post-December 7.

He said his government has done enough to strengthen chieftaincy institutions, including increasing the quarterly budgetary support to the Traditional Councils and Houses of Chiefs.

According to him, government has also provided GH¢3.5 million for the completion of the new headquarters office complex of the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs, has also begun the process of digitising records of the National House of Chiefs, particularly records in the National Register of Chiefs,” Akufo-Addo added.