He said despite the heightened tension in the country, it is the resolve of everyone to keep Ghana's democracy intact.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said this in a virtual address at the 75th Session of the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York, United State of America.

"It is a matter of great pride to me that, in spite of the difficulties in conducting an election during a pandemic, I am able to state that all Ghanaians have agreed that we have to work together to ensure peaceful elections,” he said.

“Each of the elections has seen an improvement on the previous one, and we are looking forward to this year’s passing off peacefully, with characteristic Ghanaian dignity. We are keenly aware of the reputation that Ghana has built as a tolerant and working democracy, and we have every intention to nurture and improve upon it,” he stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said “paramount in everyone’s consideration was the Ghana Project, which aimed at modernising all aspects of our lives, and bring prosperity to our land.”

“I have no doubt whatsoever that, at the end of the elections, we shall be proud of ourselves, Africa will have good cause to be proud of us, and the rest of the world will find lessons to learn from us,” he said.