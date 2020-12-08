The incumbent Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is contesting against NDC's John Setor Dumelo in the 2020 elections which just ended.

Despite coalition of all results from the constituency by the electoral commission still going on at the University of Business School, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has taken to social media to celebrate her victory in the elections.

The NPP candidate wrote, "Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31".

However, John Dumelo on the hand has not passed any official comment yet after he expressed confidence earlier this evening when counting of the ballots started that he may be snatching the seat.

Watch the Ghanain actor in the video below as pulse.com.gh caught up with him at the Resturant C - A polling station at Pillpoint Pharmacy in Okponglo, where he voted today.