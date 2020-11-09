According to the Commission, any eligible voter that finds his or her name on the register will be allowed to vote even if the verification machines reject them.

The EC will allow for manual verification of voters if they are rejected by the biometric verification machines.

This was disclosed by EC Chair Jean Mensa in Parliament when she honoured the invitation of the house to brief MPs on the preparedness of the Commission toward the upcoming December polls.

According to the EC Chair, the Commission is confident that the manual mode of verification will be reduced due to the fingerprint and facial recognition modes of verification.

Mrs Mensa said: “The CI 127 makes provision for manual verification and, therefore, we have made provisions and arrangements to have manual verification forms sent to all the polling stations across the country. We are, however, confident that because we have two modes of verification, i.e. fingerprint and facial recognition, this will be reduced substantially.”

The EC Chair further disclosed the preparedness of the Commission toward the upcoming polls.

“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 95 per cent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the election on December 7, 2020.”

She also debunked the allegation that each time she is invited to Parliament, she declines the invitation.

“It is important to emphasize that this is the first time I have been invited by the House in my capacity as the EC Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, I have on no occasion turned down an invitation from the Parliament of Ghana,”.

Jean Adukwei Mensa is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka has accused the EC Chairperson of being disrespectful of Parliament.

Addressing this on the floor of parliament Thursday, November 5, 2020, Muntaka said “…please, we are allowing her to run over us, that is not fair. We need to be told where she is. She cannot refuse to appear before us and she must be summoned.

“She has consistently avoided this house. It is not fair that we will allow this to continue, Mr Chair…she has to be summoned to be here”, he alleged.