According to him, the former First Lady could use the occasion to remind the NDC of how the party ostracized her late husband in his final years.

Speaking on the editorial session of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Mr. Adom-Otchere said he suspects Nana Konadu will use her husband’s death to solicit sympathy votes.

Nana Konadu is contesting the 2020 presidential elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Paul Adom-Otchere

“We think, and we could be wrong, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is going to determine this event and use this event as a weapon to remind the rest of the world, the NDC and the Ghanaian people how her husband, who founded the party with her, has been ostracized from the NDC,” Mr. Adom-Otchere said.

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Tributes have poured in from far and near since the demise of Ghana’s longest-serving President was confirmed by his family.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr is of the view that Rawling’s death will not have any impact on the pattern of voting during the upcoming polls.

Speaking on Asaase FM, Mr. Baako said he doesn’t see the NDC founder’s death skewing the chances of any party winning the elections.

