The injured persons are reportedly members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to a report by Citi News, some armed men stormed the polling station in an SUV and opened fire on the victims.

An NDC polling agent at the scene said he was in a vehicle returning from the centre with two others when they met some individuals in a Toyota Landcruiser.

Photo credit; Citinewsroom

He explained that the group opened fire on them after questioning them about their whereabouts.

It will be recalled that a similar shooting incident occurred at the same Steps to Christ polling station during the voters registration exercise earlier in the year.

Incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson brandished a gun and fired warning shots following a clash between some supporters of the NPP and NDC.

Photo credit: Citinewsroom

It is, however, unknown what caused the latest shooting in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections.