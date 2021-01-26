The court ruled that the petitioners can file their witness statements and other legal arguments while seeking for other reliefs.

The court ordered during its last sitting on Wednesday, January 20, that all parties file their witness statement by Thursday noon, an order the counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata contended was too short a time.

But the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the petitioner and warned it will take appropriate actions against him if he fails to compile with the order to file the witness statements and arguments by the given deadline.

At the hearing today, the court did not grant any of the motions but rather ordered that its earlier orders be compiled with.

The petitioner John Mahama had filed for a stay of proceedings last week.

Mr. Mahama argues that the court erred when it ruled that CI 47 was not applicable.

John Mahama and NDC members in court

They also argue that the court should have exercised its discretionary powers in accordance with article 296 of the constitution.

This provision requires an authority vested with discretionary power to be fair and candid. They further state that the court got it wrong yet again when it took the view that the current rules requiring expeditious trial mean even amendments are not allowed.