The ex-President wants the Court to review its ruling on a motion to serve interrogatories on the Electoral Commission (EC) before proceeding with the case.

On Tuesday, Mahama’s lawyers sought to serve 12 interrogatories on the Commission.

They had sought to compel the EC to provide answers to some questions regarding the 2020 general elections.

Lead Counsel for John Mahama's legal team, Tsatsu Tsikata

Led by the accomplished Tsatsu Tsikata, Mahama’s legal team wanted the Commission to explain the manner in which the election results were transmitted.

They also wanted the court to compel the EC to disclose the level of involvement of the National Communications Authority (NCA) in the transmission of the presidential results.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the application, insisting the interrogatories were irrelevant to the case.

In response, Mahama’s lawyers have filed a motion seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In a motion filed this morning, his lawyers asked that the court puts on hold all proceedings relating to the election petition till their application is reviewed.

The argued that a serious miscarriage of justice will be occasioned if the court proceeds without a determination of the review application.

The Supreme Court will hear the application on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.