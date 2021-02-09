The legal team of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama are demanding that the EC chair should be cross-examined.

However, the first and second respondents, the Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo respectively have opposed this call for Madam Jean Mensa to testify.

The court heard the legal arguments of all the parties today and adjourned to Thursday, February 11 for ruling.

Lead counsel of the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that they will exercise the option of a subpoena if the EC fail to provide Jean Mensa to mount the witness box.

Lawyer for the Electoral Commission (EC) Justin Amenuvor on Monday, February 8 moved to close his case after the cross-examination of the third witness of the petitioner, Rojo Mettle Nunoo.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

“It is our case that we would not wish to lead any further evidence, and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under order 36 rule 43 and C.I. 87 rule 3 (5) and we hereby on that basis, close our case,” he told the Supreme Court yesterday.

Mr. Amenuvor’s stance was backed by lawyers from President Akufo-Addo, who also held that there weren’t going to present a witness anymore.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tsikata had argued on Monday that Jean Mensa was deliberately trying to evade cross-examination.