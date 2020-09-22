Elections in Ghana and their winners since 1992

Since the Fourth Republic started, Presidential elections in Ghana have been held seven times, with power changing hands thrice.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are currently the biggest political parties in Ghana.

The two are also the only political parties to have produced Presidents since the Fourth Republic started in 1992.

Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, founder of the NDC, was Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic. After serving for eight years, he was succeeded by John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP.

Kufuor also stayed in office for two terms, before being succeeded by Prof. John Evan Atta Mills in 2008.

John Agyekum Kufuor

Unfortunately, Atta Mills couldn’t complete his first term and became the first-ever sitting President in the Fourth Republic to pass away.

The late John Evans Atta Mills

Mills’ Vice President John Mahama was subsequently sworn in and he steadied the ship ahead of the 2012 elections.

John Dramani Mahama

Mahama was successfully elected President in 2012, extending his stay in office as President, but also became the first President to lose after a single term when Akufo-Addo and the NPP secured a landslide victory in the 2016 elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Elections in Ghana have had a historical trend and here are all the winners since 1992: