Electoral Commission embarks on public education campaign to combat misinformation

With less than two months until the elections, political parties are intensifying their campaigns, and the stakes are high. However, the increasing prevalence of misleading information has prompted the EC to take decisive steps to ensure that voters are properly informed.
As Ghana approaches its December 7 general elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has launched a public education campaign to combat rising misinformation and disinformation.
Recommended articles
In line with its constitutional mandate under Article 45(d) of the 1992 Constitution, which entrusts the Commission to “educate the people on the electoral process and its purpose”, the EC has prepared a series of educational videos. These videos cover key aspects of the electoral process, with a focus on transparency. The aim is to build public trust in the system by demonstrating how votes will be cast and counted in a fair and transparent manner.
The skits, which highlight Election Day activities, showcase the use of transparent ballot boxes, the counting of votes, and other critical elements of the process. By educating the public on these practices, the EC hopes to safeguard voters against the spread of false information, propaganda, and political manipulation, ensuring that the upcoming elections remain credible.
With the general election fast approaching, the Electoral Commission’s efforts to promote transparency and integrity in the electoral process have come at a crucial time, helping to foster trust and confidence in the country’s democracy.