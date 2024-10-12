Electoral Commission embarks on public education campaign to combat misinformation

In line with its constitutional mandate under Article 45(d) of the 1992 Constitution, which entrusts the Commission to “educate the people on the electoral process and its purpose”, the EC has prepared a series of educational videos. These videos cover key aspects of the electoral process, with a focus on transparency. The aim is to build public trust in the system by demonstrating how votes will be cast and counted in a fair and transparent manner.

The skits, which highlight Election Day activities, showcase the use of transparent ballot boxes, the counting of votes, and other critical elements of the process. By educating the public on these practices, the EC hopes to safeguard voters against the spread of false information, propaganda, and political manipulation, ensuring that the upcoming elections remain credible.

ADVERTISEMENT