The Commission will go on break from Wednesday, 23 December 2020 and will resume duty on Tuesday, 19th January 2021.

This was contained in a notice from the Deputy Chairman of Corporate Services at the EC, Dr. Bossman Asare.

READ ALSO: Kumasi: NDC supporters chant ‘no Mahama, no peace’ as they protest election verdict

Jean Mensa, EC boss

“Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, Management has decided that the Commission will break for Christmas and New Year on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020 and resume duty on Tuesday, 19th January 2021,” said the notice.

The EC, led by Chairperson Jean Mensa, successfully conducted the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, though, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Meanwhile, the EC and its Chair have been criticised by the opposition NDC, who are contesting the results of the election.

Supports of the NDC have since been hitting the streets to protest the results of the 2020 polls.

Following protests in Accra and Takoradi, some NDC supporters in Kumasi also hit the streets on Sunday.

Holding placards with various messages against the EC, they could also be heard chanting ‘no Mahama, no peace’.

The EC, though, has maintained that the election was free and fair, adding that no rigging took place as claimed by the NDC.