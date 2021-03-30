Electricity tariff projected to go up significantly soon

“It’s going to be a very tough decision for PURC to take. I can guarantee that tariff would go up significantly. If it doesn’t go up then government has to raise money, but I didn’t see it in the budget.”
In recent weeks, there have been several power outages across the country, to the frustration of Ghanaians.
Earlier in March, there was a nationwide power outage as a result of a total system collapse in the transmission network.
Mr. Boakye noted that there’s been very little investment in the sector for several years, which has led to the current situation.
“We know that lack of investments into the transmission system is what is occasioning the trips that we are seeing today; and it’s been beckoning for a while.