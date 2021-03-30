Electricity tariff projected to go up significantly soon

“It’s going to be a very tough decision for PURC to take. I can guarantee that tariff would go up significantly. If it doesn’t go up then government has to raise money, but I didn’t see it in the budget.”

In recent weeks, there have been several power outages across the country, to the frustration of Ghanaians.

Earlier in March, there was a nationwide power outage as a result of a total system collapse in the transmission network.

Mr. Boakye noted that there’s been very little investment in the sector for several years, which has led to the current situation.