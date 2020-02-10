Ekow Ewusi, who was arrested recently over some missing excavators that were seized from galamsey operators in a letter to the BNI has asked for a thorough investigations into the role of the Chairman of the IMCIM, Professor Kwabena Frimping Boateng.

According to Mr. Ewusi in the petition, "an undeniable one hundred (100) of these excavators had been released under the direct orders and instructions of the Hon Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng with the remainder, all in safekeeping yards in Accra.”

He also revealed that some undisclosed “confiscated Gold, Movable vehicles and auxiliary logistics” were “hauled to the office of the Chairman of IMCIM-Prof Frimpong Boateng” and wants to cause an investigation into their whereabouts.

READ THE FULL PETITION BELOW

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

BUREAU OF NATIONAL INVESTIGATION

HEADQUARTERS

ACCRA.

Dear Sir,

PETITION TO INVESTIGATE SEIZED AND MOVABLE LOGISTICS BY

THE INTER-MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON ILLEGAL MINING (IMCIM)

I write as a citizen of the Republic of Ghana and an Auctioneer (tasked to cart movable, seized and available logistics into safe keeping by IMCIM) to your high office as the Director General of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), to cause a swift and steady investigation over the alleged missing 500 excavators, kilos of gold and some auxiliary logistics which were seized by Galamstop-an operational wing of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (hereinafter referred to as IMCIM), likewise the entire team members of Operation Vanguard.

In the letter and spirit of the policy framework by the official entity (IMCIM) tasked to eliminate the fight against illegal mining otherwise known in the common parlance as “Galamsey”, I was contracted by IMCIM to cart all movable machinery and mining equipment’s seized by the operational wings of IMCIM (Galamstop & Operation Vanguard) into safe keeping and possible auctioning of these items at a later date.

Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng

This peculiar and risky task I had discharged to my utmost best as unquestionable benefits have been realized to the satisfaction of IMCIM.

Until 31st October, 2019, a reliable and accurate document prepared by Operation Vanguard, and accompanied by an audit from IMCIM, which corresponded with my records indicated that a total of two hundred and fifty-four (254) excavators had been confiscated. The last audit indicated that an undeniable one hundred (100) of these excavators had been released under the direct orders and instructions of the Hon Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng with the remainder, all in safe keeping yards in Accra.

I was bewildered by a media reportage purporting to be an interview with the Hon Minister which has been widely circulated in the news airwaves, indicating that five hundred (500) excavators had gone missing. This I found intriguing and a calculated attempt aimed at reducing my reputation in the minds of right-thinking members of society as I was tasked to keep charge of these excavators. A recent interview by Citi TV, with aide to Prof. Frimpong Boateng, Nana Yaw Boadu, revealed that the number given by his boss, was overly exaggerated and without any merit whatsoever.

I further petition your good office to cause an investigation into the whereabouts of all confiscated Gold, Movable vehicles and auxiliary logistics hauled to the office of the Chairman of IMCIM-Prof Frimpong Boateng.

There was a framework implemented by IMCIM to engage constituents in the mining enclave in community mining which I believe will be of interest to your office to also investigate these mining towns engaged in this Community Mining Programmes, namely Okyerekrom, Nkoteng, Kotokuom and Fomena which have all benefited from the Community Mining and to whose benefit and interest were these Community Mining programme designed and formulated.

I submit to your noble office to also proceed with investigations in the operations and activities of these companies, Thy will Company Ltd, Symphony Company Ltd, River Restoration Company Ltd and their relationships with the IMCIM. An additional Investigation is hereby requested to be caused into the mining activities and operations of a young man believed to be an aide to Prof Frimpong Boateng otherwise known in Mpasatia as “Joe Farasee”.

This I humbly submit to your high office as my honest, full, frank and impartial representations and or disclosures to cause an independent investigation into all this brouhaha which has puzzled our nation.

I shall submit myself to your good office for any interrogation whatsoever as you may deem necessary.

Grateful for your time and looking forward to hear from you soon.

Yours faithfully,

HORACE EKOW EWUSI.

CENTRAL REGIONAL FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.