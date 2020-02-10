Airbus, in a court ruling in the United Kingdom admitted to have paid bribes in certain countries which included Ghana for airline purchases.

A judgment from the Crown Court at Southwark, UK, indicted Ghana alleging that contrary to section 7 of the UK’s Bribery Act2010, Airbus failed to prevent its close associates or persons associated with them from “bribing others concerned with the purchase of military transport aircraft by the Government of Ghana, where the said bribery was intended to obtain or retain advantages in the conduct of business.”

This led to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to refer the case to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for inquiry.

READ ALSO: UG SRC President risks impeachment for ‘blowing’ over GHS 66,000

In a statement announcing the commencement of the enquiry, Martin Amidu said: "The Special Prosecutor has determined that the said referral and deferred prosecution of agreements and judgments accompanying them raise reasonable suspicion of the commission of corruption and corruption-related offences of bribery of public officers and the use of public office by public officers for private office which are offences falling within the mandate of this office under the office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 Act (595)."

A preliminary investigation was accordingly opened on 4th February 2020 by this Office into the allegations contained in the judgements referred to this Office aforesaid,” Mr Amidu said in his statement.

‘Get me sacked if you think I’m talking too much’ – Amidu replies NPP’s Buaben

The statement further noted that, the relevant domestic public institutions have been invited to provide relevant documents to aid in the probe.

It, therefore, urged the public not to speculate or politicise the content of the UK and America courts on the matter until after the outcome of the investigations.

“The relevant domestic public institutions which can assist the ongoing investigations have been contacted to provide information and documents under Act (595).

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor appeals to the general public not to speculate or politicize the disclosures made in the deferred prosecutors agreements and judgements so as to allow this office to treat the suspected crimes as suspected crimes simpliciter and nothing more pending the conclusion of the investigations,” the statement said.