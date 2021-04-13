Embrace entrepreneurship and stop chasing white-collar jobs – NABCO Coordinator

According to him, there are many profitable entrepreneurship opportunities that are yet to be explored in the country.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The coordinator for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Percy Opata, has admonished trainees to stop chasing non-existent white-collar jobs and rather embrace entrepreneurship.
Pulse Ghana
According to him, there are many profitable entrepreneurship opportunities that are yet to be explored in the country.
He noted that the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI) is on hand to support persons with business ideas under the entrepreneurship model of the programme.
“For China to be where they are today, the government gave the opportunity to the young ones, and everything we are using now are from China, technology advancement,” Mr. Opata said, as quoted by the GNA.
“These boys selling coconut, you do not respect them, but do you know what they make a day? You have no idea, how much do they buy it, assuming they buy one at ¢1.50 and sell it ¢2.50 look at the kind of profit they are making at the end of the day, it is more than you sitting in the office.”
“Two or more people can collaborate and come out together with solid ideas and government will be willing to support them.”
About a 100,000 unemployed youth were recruited in October 2018 to serve in various state institutions as part of the NABCo initiative for a period of three years.
The policy is aimed at providing jobs for the teeming tertiary graduates who are struggling to find jobs.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh