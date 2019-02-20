The petitioner, Dawda Eric, said the ex-president needs to testify because he has in possession some videos that will help the Commission.

He further noted the former President’s public commentary makes him an interested party who should be invited by the commission.

The Commission was inaugurated by government to ascertain the facts regarding the shootings that happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Check out his full petition below:

A PETITION FOR THE INVITATION OF EX PRESIDENT MAHAMA TO GIVE HIS TESTIMONY WITH REGARD TO HIS PUBLIC COMMENTARY ON THE AWW BY- ELECTION INCIDENT

READ ALSO: Mahama deliberately causing fear and panic ahead of 2020 elections - NPP

I am a Ghanaian citizen who lives in sefwi wiawso. The work of the commission of inquiry is of an utmost importance in unraveling the mysteries that surrounded the just ended by- election at Ayawaso West Wuogon. As a citizen of the Republic of Ghana, it is my duty to assist the commission in any other form to get to the core of this disturbing issue which is currently before this commission pursuant to article 278 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Sir, Ex president mahama on the 13th day of February gathered some foreign diplomats and made an audio visual presentation to them by way of cataloging what characterized the just ended by-election. In his presentation, he adduced video evidence to support his claim and pointed out to these diplomats that, those who were deployed that very day were actually not security men but members believed to associated with the invicible forces(militia group). He further corroborated his evidence with a video of men dressed in a security uniform who were dancing at a funeral grounds and alleged that, those were the people who were deployed on the election day to unleash violence on innocent Ghanaians.

His public commentary by extension makes ex president mahama an interested party who should be invited before the commission to submit same evidence he presented to the diplomats before the commission.

I have in my possession one of his interviews on the AWW by election with CitiTV after his engagement with the foreign diplomats and i am willing to adduce same to the commission when the need arises.

I am verily aware and believe same to be truth that, his invitation would help the commission to get to the logical conclusion of the subject matter once and for all.

Thank You

Yours in service for God and country

Dawda Eric