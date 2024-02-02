GPRTU announces fare hike over emissions tax

Despite the government's earlier intervention that led to the suspension of a proposed 20 percent fare hike in January, the implementation of the emissions levy tax has prompted the GPRTU to reconsider fare adjustments.

The government contends that the levy is designed to mitigate carbon emissions from vehicles, aligning with global efforts to address environmental concerns.

However, the GPRTU has also expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the emissions levy tax, revealing that the cost burden would be shifted to passengers.

In discussions with the Transport Ministry and the Finance Minister, the union sought resolution, emphasizing the challenges posed by the government's decision.

Spokesperson for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, outlined the union's efforts in engaging with government officials to address their concerns. He revealed that despite assurances from the Finance Minister to review the situation, the emissions levy tax was still implemented.

Imoro pointed out the perceived irony of the situation, stating, "We are already paying 10% on the little fuel we buy in the name of sanitation and pollution. Just unfortunately, the same pollution name has been changed and slapped us with the same issue again."

The GPRTU emphasized the additional financial burdens faced by individuals, particularly Okada riders, who already contend with insurance, roadworks, and other expenses. The union intends to convey the impact of these accumulative costs during future discussions with relevant authorities.