This levy, effective as of February 1, 2024, is part of the government's broader strategy to combat greenhouse gas emissions and promote eco-friendly technology and green energy.
GPRTU announces fare hike over emissions tax
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has revealed plans to increase transport fares following the recent imposition of the Emissions Levy.
Recommended articles
Despite the government's earlier intervention that led to the suspension of a proposed 20 percent fare hike in January, the implementation of the emissions levy tax has prompted the GPRTU to reconsider fare adjustments.
The government contends that the levy is designed to mitigate carbon emissions from vehicles, aligning with global efforts to address environmental concerns.
However, the GPRTU has also expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the emissions levy tax, revealing that the cost burden would be shifted to passengers.
In discussions with the Transport Ministry and the Finance Minister, the union sought resolution, emphasizing the challenges posed by the government's decision.
Spokesperson for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, outlined the union's efforts in engaging with government officials to address their concerns. He revealed that despite assurances from the Finance Minister to review the situation, the emissions levy tax was still implemented.
Imoro pointed out the perceived irony of the situation, stating, "We are already paying 10% on the little fuel we buy in the name of sanitation and pollution. Just unfortunately, the same pollution name has been changed and slapped us with the same issue again."
The GPRTU emphasized the additional financial burdens faced by individuals, particularly Okada riders, who already contend with insurance, roadworks, and other expenses. The union intends to convey the impact of these accumulative costs during future discussions with relevant authorities.
As Ghana pushes for environmental sustainability through the emissions levy, millennials and Gen Zs, already navigating economic challenges, will likely feel the pinch of increased transport fares.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh