ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GPRTU announces fare hike over emissions tax

Evans Effah

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has revealed plans to increase transport fares following the recent imposition of the Emissions Levy.

We’ll increase our fares accordingly – GPRTU to government.
We’ll increase our fares accordingly – GPRTU to government.

This levy, effective as of February 1, 2024, is part of the government's broader strategy to combat greenhouse gas emissions and promote eco-friendly technology and green energy.

Recommended articles

Despite the government's earlier intervention that led to the suspension of a proposed 20 percent fare hike in January, the implementation of the emissions levy tax has prompted the GPRTU to reconsider fare adjustments.

The government contends that the levy is designed to mitigate carbon emissions from vehicles, aligning with global efforts to address environmental concerns.

However, the GPRTU has also expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the emissions levy tax, revealing that the cost burden would be shifted to passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In discussions with the Transport Ministry and the Finance Minister, the union sought resolution, emphasizing the challenges posed by the government's decision.

Spokesperson for GPRTU, Abass Imoro, outlined the union's efforts in engaging with government officials to address their concerns. He revealed that despite assurances from the Finance Minister to review the situation, the emissions levy tax was still implemented.

Imoro pointed out the perceived irony of the situation, stating, "We are already paying 10% on the little fuel we buy in the name of sanitation and pollution. Just unfortunately, the same pollution name has been changed and slapped us with the same issue again."

The GPRTU emphasized the additional financial burdens faced by individuals, particularly Okada riders, who already contend with insurance, roadworks, and other expenses. The union intends to convey the impact of these accumulative costs during future discussions with relevant authorities.

As Ghana pushes for environmental sustainability through the emissions levy, millennials and Gen Zs, already navigating economic challenges, will likely feel the pinch of increased transport fares.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Primaries: Results so far

Emissions

Ghana Revenue Authority begins the collection of Emissions levy from drivers

Ursula X Asenso X Henry

Ursula, Annoh-Dompreh, Asenso-Boakye, Henry Quartey retained

NPP PRIMARIES (2)

K.T. Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa seat, Gifty Twum-Ampofo loses, Gideon Boako wins Tano North