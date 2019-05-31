He said the late leader was incorruptible and he lived a life worth emulating by Ghanaians.

Speaking at the filing pass of Dr. Adjei, the Speaker said the academician cum politician lived by conviction.

“Dr Adjei was a voice and actor of moderation in our politics at one time. He was man who was principled and showed in his various actions and activities, he went by his conviction. He could be wrong but he was sincere about the steps that he took.

“He was honest, he was not corrupt. I follow Ghanaian politics and I’m saying this in public, he was not corrupt. And it’s a quality we need for men and women in public life,” he noted.

Dr. Adjei died on March 12 and he was 76 years. He was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.

He lost his chairmanship position to former National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Kofi Portuphy who himself was recently succeeded by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.