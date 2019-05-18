The president, who was on a tour of the North East Region, called for an end to the seizure of lands by Konkombas and Anufors in the district, which often leads to the violence.

"The Ghana that we are trying to build does not have space for conflict and violence. The seizure of lands by Konkombas and Anufors, we should try and stop those things. People have been farming for years, they know who farms on what land. We should try and bring those kinds of incidents to a conclusion. I am appealing through you for peace. Let peace remain here,” the president said.

"There are lots of opportunities in Ghana now, but these opportunities will not be there if we continue all these unnecessary conflicts,” he added.

In response to a request from the Paramount Chief of Chereponi, Jaminja Malba Yombu, for the stationing of a permanent security force in the town, the President indicated that “I will take it up with the security chiefs in Accra, and we will try and find the solution. The best solution, however, is that the conflict should come to an end.”

Touching on the report presented by the seven-member committee setup to investigate the recent violence that erupted in Chereponi and parts of the Saboba between the Anufors and Konkombas, the President stated that the Minister for the Interior is studying the report, and, soon, the report will be made public.

“My presence here today will be a powerful signal to him (Minister for the Interior) that there will be a need to conclude the process, as well as to accelerate the police investigation into the latest incident that has taken place. The consequences of that settlement will pervade the entire country, especially up here in the North,” he stated.