According to him, the name of the Minister suggests that he is a Togolese.

In an interview on Kingdom FM, he said: “The Energy Minister has a middle name which is Pierre but he has refused to use that name because he wants to switch his nationality to be a Ghanaian.”

Minister for Energy John Peter Amewu

“John Peter Amewu is not a Ghanaian his real name is Jean Pierre Amewu, he is a Togolese because the name Pierre and Jean are French names which are mostly used by Togolese,’’ Koku Mawuli Nanegbe said.

“The war on Voltarians for political power is purely the evil and divisive work of the sleeping and non-performing Nana Addo and the Akyem Mafia," he added.