EOCO clears Road Ministry over allegations of corruption in contract awards

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has wrapped up its inquiry into suspected organized crime related to contract allocations within the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

This comes after the Roads and Highways Ministry requested an investigation into allegations of organized crime in the award of road contracts.

The allegations were made by Prof. Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA.

In October 2023, Prof. Adei in an interview with TV3 alleged that persons seeking road contracts are told: "Road contracts will be given to you, provided you pay 1 million upfront."

However, the former sector Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah, requested the Executive Director of the EOCO to fully investigate the allegations.

After extensive investigations, EOCO has characterized Professor Adei's remarks as "unsubstantiated and highly presumptive."

The report suggests that his assertions oversimplified the Ministry's tendering procedures and might have been influenced by a broader perception of corruption in the country, as indicated in a 2022 UNODC report.

The EOCO findings also reveal that while Professor Adei referenced a friend who mentioned a supposed bribery requirement, he couldn't provide a name or any concrete evidence to support his assertions. Moreover, he admitted that his mention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways was merely for illustrative purposes.

Consequently, EOCO has closed the case, determining the allegations to be lacking in evidence.

In a press release dated April 12, 2024, the Ministry of Roads and Highways expressed satisfaction with the investigation's outcome. They affirmed that EOCO's conclusion regarding Professor Adei's remarks as "unfortunate and general" has resolved the matter.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

