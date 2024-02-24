EOCO to launch lifestyle audits targeting celebrities and individuals with suspected unexplained wealth

The decision to launch lifestyle audits comes in the wake of a guilty plea by Ghanaian social media influencer and musician Mona Montrage, also known as Hajia4reall, in a $2 million romance scam

Head of Administration and Investigations at EOCO, Edward Cudjoe speaking on JOY NEWS disclosed that processes were underway to initiate lifestyle audits for individuals with unexplained wealth.

He emphasized EOCO's desire to deviate from the current law, which requires a person to be a subject of investigations before being questioned about the source of their wealth.

"We are leading the charge by ourselves, making certain proposals for the amendment of the law to align with international standards. This ensures that any gaps in your financial profile are substantiated by your earnings. Any disparities must be clarified to law enforcement, and the burden of proof rests on the individual to explain the origin of those resources," he said.