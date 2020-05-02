The incident happened on Friday, May 1, 2020, with the deceased identified as Razak Bempong.

The deceased and his colleagues were reportedly illegally mining in a pit mined by Gold Bank Mining Limited.

Razak was left trapped in the pit when it caved in, but the others managed to escape with some minor injuries.

According to a report by 3News, he sustained severe injuries on the head, face, limbs and other parts of the body.

However, while he was rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital, he later passed on at the facility.

The deceased has since been buried in line with Islamic customs.