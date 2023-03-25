Eschew bitterness and support the new leadership - Gyampo slams NDC MP's

“I’ll advise the minority side that it is politically smart on their part to cut the bitterness and support the new leadership,”

On Friday, March 24, Parliament, through a vote, approved the nomination of Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

His comment comes on the heels of claims by Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan that the approval of all the ministerial nominees was sabotage against the current minority leadership by supporters of the previous leaders.

He further indicated that opposition lawmakers have embarrassed themselves by approving the nominees.