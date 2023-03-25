In a discussion on TV3's key point, he expressed that it will be politically smart should they eschew the bitterness.
Eschew bitterness and support the new leadership - Gyampo slams NDC MP's
Ransford Gyampo, a Professor at the University of Ghana, has hit back at the MPs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to shun the bitterness and throw weight behind the new leadership
“I’ll advise the minority side that it is politically smart on their part to cut the bitterness and support the new leadership,”
On Friday, March 24, Parliament, through a vote, approved the nomination of Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.
His comment comes on the heels of claims by Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan that the approval of all the ministerial nominees was sabotage against the current minority leadership by supporters of the previous leaders.
He further indicated that opposition lawmakers have embarrassed themselves by approving the nominees.
He believes that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers are still sobbing in pain about the removal of previous leaders of the Minority.
