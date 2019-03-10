The plane, according to the company, took off at 8:38 a.m. local time (05:38 GMT) from the Bole Addis Ababa and lost contact at around 08:44 a.m.

The flight was en route to Nairobi from Ethiopian when the crash occurred.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

The company has issued an official statement on the matter confirming that the flight has crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

During a press conference, the airline's CEO told media that the plane was carrying passengers from more than 30 countries.

He said they included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis.

Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen each had one citizen onboard.

Four of those onboard were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.