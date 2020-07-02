They claim since their arrival last two weeks, health officials have neglected them at the various hotels.

A gentleman who spoke to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM slammed Ghana Health Service for having to keep them at the various hotels for two weeks without any communication on their results.

Although he acknowledged that the bills for the hotel services were agreed to be covered by them even before coming down, he lamented that not getting access to their test results mean they have wasted money and time.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

“The minimum was GHS500 for Airport View Hotel. Alisa and Mariott hotels were charging GHS600 per night. With Airport View Hotel, you’ll be spending about GHS7,000 for the two weeks and about GHS8,400 at Alisa and Mariott.”

“The challenge is who is going to pay for the bills because we were not ready to pay for extra money. Why would you be kept at a place to be paying so much and still not know your results? To me, it doesn’t make sense,” he stressed.