He is no more. Rest in peace Evangelist Oduro.

Usually seen in buses, the man who was deemed funny initially won the hearts of Ghanaians with the wisdom in his teachings.

On lighter notes, Evangelist Oduro in some of his viral videos taught the world how not to cheat others irrespective of your position, respecting your wife or husband for a happy family and abstaining from fornication and adultery.

Taking on the acts of other men of God, the preacher criticized the behaviour of staying in church praying all week and asking God for financial breakthroughs having left your work throughout the week.

Here are some of Evangelist Oduro’s preachings that will forever stay with us.