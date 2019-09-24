Owen Odonkor Adantey outperformed many students from other countries in the Strategic Business Leader (SBL) examination.

He came second after beating off competition from over 10,000 students who sat for the paper across the world.

This was announced during the recent ACCA Annual Students’ Summit and Employability Fair in Accra.

ACCA’s Strategic Business Leader (SBL) is a four-hour case study that mirrors the workplace and provides trainees with real-world challenges allowing them to demonstrate a blend of technical, practical and professional skills.

Owen Odonkor Adantey

Owen Odonkor Adantey said he was surprised at winning the award, but described it as one of the best experiences in his life.

“The announcement came as a surprise. I didn’t expect to do that well. It’s simply one of the best experiences of my life – one of the greatest moments of my life. The feeling was good,” he said after receiving the award.

Owen also picked up two other awards for the March 2018 and March 2019 examinations.

He won the award for Financial Management in the March 2018 exams and the award for the Top Performer in Ghana for Strategic Business Reporting in the March 2019 exams.

The 2019 ACCA Annual Students’ Summit and Employability Fair was under the theme “ACCA–Shaping Your Future”.

Over 1300 people participated in the Summit, including 25 employers and Learning Providers who offered job opportunities, internships, as well as CV and career guidance.