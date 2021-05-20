RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Even when we smile at IPAC meetings, Jean Mensa gets angry – Otokunor

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has revealed why the party boycotted the two-day forum organised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Even when we smile at IPAC meetings, Jean Mensa gets angry – Otokunor
NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor. Pulse Ghana

According to him, the NDC does not trust the credibility of EC Chair Jean Mensa and her two deputies.

Recommended articles

He explained that the EC has often treated the party badly at IPAC meetings, insisting Jean Mensa gets angry even when officials of the NDC even smile.

To this end, Mr. Otokunor said, the party does not trust the credibility of the EC boss, hence its decision to boycott the forum.

Peter Boamah Otokunor
Peter Boamah Otokunor Pulse Ghana

“First of all, we are questioning the credibility of current Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensa and the two deputies. We are questioning their credibility,” he told Joy FM.

“We believe that they do not hold that independence as is expected of an electoral management body.

“The second point is that current IPAC as it stands with its current disposition and the disposition of the leaders of IPAC which is the EC chairperson and the deputies is something that we must look at and find a proper position of IPAC, come up with clear procedures of handling meetings, when we smile at IPAC the EC chair will be angry and they can talk to you anyhow, you can’t smile at IPAC, you can’t make your point at IPAC when you descend on a position of the electoral commission. That must stop.”

The NDC and its candidate John Mahama lost the 2020 presidential election to Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President Akufo-Addo was successfully re-elected after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The NDC challenged the result of the election in court, accusing the EC of organising a fraudulent election.

The party filed an application for the election results to be annulled but their case was thrown out after a unanimous decision by the jury.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Akufo-Addo begs Europe to cancel Africa's debts

Akufo-Addo in France for a Summit on Financing African Economies

America’s United Airlines begin direct flight operations to Ghana

Ghana Airport Company and Aviance welcomes United Airlines to Accra