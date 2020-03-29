He said the move is to know the number of positive cases in the country for effective treatment.

He made this known Sunday at a press conference ahead of the lockdown of Greater Accra and Kumasi on Monday.

“We won’t wait until a person has developed symptoms before testing.We are going to test and test and test,” he stressed.

He further stressed that people in households with positive cases will be tested.

“Everyone who has come into contact with a person who has tested positive will be tested as well” he added.