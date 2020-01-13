The NDC flagbearer shared the video on his Twitter page, while describing it as very strange.

Surprised by the content of the video, Mahama said the fact that a mouse is chasing a cat indicates that the end time is near.

“Stumbled on this strange video. These are end times indeed! The mouse rather chasing the cat,” the ex-President wrote.

Meanwhile, some of his followers chose to rather look at the funny side of the said video.

“The cat bi dbee weh the mouse be gangsta weh dey hustle,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “Very funny but due to the hardship Ghanaians are going though we can't even laugh.”